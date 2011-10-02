Edith Opal Lehman, age 80, of Rushville, Nebraska passed away on Monday, September 26, 2011 at Rapid City Regional Hospital in South Dakota.

Edith was born two miles South of Whiteclay, NE on the Smith Homestead on September 20, 1931 to William and Josephine (Smith) Reeves. She attended school at Extension Rural School and went on to graduate in 1949 from Rushville High School. On June 12, 1951, she and Dick Lehman were married and made their home on the farm sixteen miles North of Rushville. To this union four sons and a daughter were born: Richard Allen in 1953, David Mark in 1954, Donald James in 1955 , Karen Marie in 1961 and Robert Harold in 1962. She worked at JC Penney’s in Rushville, Randy’s Market and B- S in Whiteclay. She later worked at the ASCS office in Rushville and continued to do best at being a homemaker.

Edith will forever be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend. For her love, patience, and ability to see good in everyone, she was a true “peace keeper”. During her high school years, she was a baton twirler. She had many hobbies that included making special cakes with elaborate decorations for everyone’s birthdays and the holidays. She loved to garden and tend to her many flower beds (when Dick didn’t till them under). She was on a bowling league for years and earned many pins. She also enjoyed watching birds, crocheting, knitting and sewing. Her home was always open to the many hunters who enjoyed her hospitality. When asked how many rattlesnakes she had killed in her lifetime she replied “I don’t know, but it was a bunch.” She was known for jumping in the rural fire jeep and driving it to nearby fires when Dick was farming in the fields.

Edith was the recipient of a successful liver transplant in 1999. Her last two years were spent in the loving care of staff at Pioneer Manor, where she developed strong friendships. Most importantly she will be remembered for providing her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren a warm, safe home to gather and a heart that loved unconditionally.

Edith is survived by her devoted husband of sixty years, Dick, her daughter Karen (Stuart) Kozal of Rushville, NE and three sons: David (Marsha) of Rushville, NE, Bobby (Deanna) of Gordon, NE, and Donnie (Kris) of Ft. Morgan, CO; her sister, Dorothy (Bob) Beguin of Rushville, NE; a brother, Irvin (Darlene) Reeves of Florence, AZ; her grandchildren, Misty (Will) Lehman-Davis, Amanda Kozal, Brooke (Jason) Schwarting, Ashley (Chet) Younkin, Traci (Ed) Hill, Beau Lehman, Bridget (Eric) Schulz, Sabrina Lehman, and Amy Lehman; eighteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Rick Lehman, her parents William and Josephine Reeves, two brothers Kenneth and Franklin Reeves and her sister Margaret Riggs.

Rosary will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2011 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 1 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Rushville, NE.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.