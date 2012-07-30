Audrey Peck, 84, of Hay Springs, Neb. passed away on July 29, 2012, at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs.

Audrey was born on September 24, 1927, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Herman and Elsie Laessle. She married Kenneth Peck on April 26, 1946, at St. John’s Lutheran Church of the Missouri Synod in Scottsbluff. Audrey was also baptized and confirmed at St. John’s in Scottsbluff. In 1948, the couple moved to Mirage Flats south of Hay Springs and transferred their membership to the Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs. She served as the organist there for many years and held positions in the LWML and the Ladies Aid.

Audrey and Kenneth had three children, Jerome Peck, Leslie Olson, and Jodene Pappas. She worked at NPPD as a book keeper until she retired. She loved to sew and to knit, and she and Kenneth enjoyed traveling and fishing together. She also loved working in the yard and was a member of the Blue Bonnet Garden Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Elsie Laessle, and her husband, Kenneth Peck in February 2012. She is survived by her brothers, Jim (Jeannie) Laessle of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and Michael Laessle of Denver, Colorado; sister, Donna Keating of Elkhorn, Nebraska; son, Rev. Jerry (Arlene) Peck of Paola, Kansas; daughters, Leslie (Paul) Olson of La Mesa, California, and Jodene (David) Pappas of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; grandsons, Christopher (Melissa) Peck of Red Oak, Iowa, and Nathan (Casey) Peck of Dardene, Missouri; granddaughter, Krista Olson and great-granddaughter, Christina Olson of La Mesa, California.

Funeral services for Audrey will be held on Thursday, August 2, 2012, at 10:00 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs. Interment will be at the Hay Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Zion Lutheran Church, the Chadron Hospice, or the Hay Springs Fire Department. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com.

