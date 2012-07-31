Joann Kurzenberger passed away on July 18, 2012, in Solomon, Kansas.

6/21/43-7/18/2012

Joann was born on June 21, 1943, to Emory and Inga Semans of Gordon Nebraska.

In 2000, Joann and Inga moved to Solomon to be close to Max and family.

Joann enjoyed being out and on the go with her family and helpers, visiting with friends at the Solomon Senior Center and hanging out at home with family, friends and her cat.

Joann was a very unique and special friend to many and loved by all.

Joann is survived by: son, Joseph; daughters Wanda, Sue and Judy; brother, Max; sister-in-law Laurene Semans; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: parents Inga and Emory Semans, brother Dwight, and daughter Mary.

Joann was cremated and will be laid to rest with her parents in Gordon.

A graveside remembrance will be on Saturday, August 11, 2012, at 9:00 a.m., with family and friends.

To Joann-

With tears we saw you suffer.

As we watched you fade away.

Our hearts were almost broken.

As you fought so hard to stay.

We know you had to leave us.

But you never went alone.

For part of us went with you.

When the Good Lord took you home.

With Love, Family and Friends