Ernest was born September 6, 1921, in Broken Bow, Nebraska, the son of Albert and Rata Myers Luther. He died at his home September 27, 2011, at the age of 90. He was raised and educated in Nebraska, graduating from high school in Scottsbluff. He served in the US Army, 89th Division, 355th Infantry during WWII, serving overseas in France.

He married Dona Rash on April 28, 1944. They moved to Bandon in 1950, where he owned and operated the Beach Junction Market. He was a longtime Little League baseball coach and was instrumental in the formation of the Little League program in Bandon. He was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bandon, serving as a Sunday School teacher for several years. He was also a member of the Lions Club and the VFW. He was preceded in death by Dona on June 14, 2009. He married Madelyn Klewitz on February 14, 2010.

He is survived by his wife, Madelyn Klewitz-Luther; daughters, Linda and Tom Smalley, Mary Luther and Robert Jamckman, Joni and Marc Williams; son, Jim Luther; step-daughter, Mischelle Klewitz; step-sons, Ken and Donn Klewitz; sister, Mildred Arends; 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his first wife, Dona, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Patty.

A celebration of the life of Bandon resident, Ernest Albert Luther, will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2011, at the First Presbyterian Church of Bandon.

The family suggests memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church; 592 Edison Ave, SW; Bandon, OR 97411. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.