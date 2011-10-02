Lorraine Beguin Kutschara passed away at Pioneer Manor on September 27, 2011, at the age of 93.

Lorraine was born in a one room house March 28, 1918, to John and Marie Lorenzen or rural Rushville. She had an older sister Irene and a younger sister Bonnie. They walked a mile to school, sometimes with the neighbors, Ada and Amie Riggs. Lorraine graduated from Rushville High School and attended Chadron Normal School (CSC). She received her teaching credentials and preceded to teach for several years.

Lorraine met Lawrence (Bud) Beguin at a dance in Clinton. They “courted” for a while and got married with sister, Irene, and Pete Haverkamp in a double ring ceremony in Alliance. Bud and Lorraine (Mick) ranched south or Rushville. They had two children Judy and Jack. Bud passed away in April, 1973. She lived and worked at the ranch with Jack until 1978 when she met Tony Kutschara. They were married April 13, 1978. They bought a home in Hay Springs where they resided until April of 2003, when they moved to Pioneer Court.

Lorraine enjoyed the very nice apartment where she entertained many friends and relatives with her generous hospitality. She was always happy to have her extended family visit and enjoy a good meal or a cup of coffee. She enjoyed traveling, sight seeing, card games, shopping, and a good deal at rummage sales. Lorraine always had a special eye for being dressed for the occasion. She was very religious and enjoyed going to church.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Lagonegro or Moblie, AL; son Jack (Karen) of Rushville; Grandchildren: Lisa (Jeff) McDaniel with twin boys Preston and Brandon, Lori (Andrew) Gregory with daughter Sarah Francis, Brad (Laura) Beguin with Hazel and Bennett Dale, Michel (Walter) Long with dons Christian, Joshua, and Jackson Paul. Lorraine had nieces, nephews, and many cousins along with many close friends.

Preceding her in death were her husbands Bud Beguin and Tony Kutschara, here sister Irene and husband Pete Haverkamp.

Funeral services for Lorraine were held Monday, October 3, 2011, at the United Methodist Church of Hay Springs with Pastor Rod Heilbrun officiating. Burial followed at the Fariview Cemetery in Rushville.

A memorial has been established for the United Methodist Church of Hay Springs. Memorials may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443 Hay Springs, NE 69347.