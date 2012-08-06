Dorothy Marie 'Chick' Butterfield Roffers of Rushville, NE passed away Friday, August 3, 2012 at Rapid City Regional Hospital, Rapid City, SD.

Dorothy was born October 17, 1929 in Gordon, NE to Orville and Ella Butterfield, the youngest of seven children. She was nicknamed, Chick, at a very young age for keeping the neighbor's chickens from getting out of their pen and for her work was paid a penny a day. She lived with her family in Rushville, Ne and attended grade school and high school in Rushville, graduating in 1948.

On January 4, 1951, she married Melvin Roffers and to this union, three children were born. Connie Roffers, Rusvhille City Clerk; Peg Sones, Sheridan County Treasurer and Tony Roffers, Catholic and Fairview Cemetery Sexton. The couple lived on a farm seven miles southeast of Rushville from 1951 until January of 1960. They moved to operate a ranch from January 1960 to January 1968. They moved into Rushville in January 1968 when Melvin started working for the Sheridan County Road Department and Dorothy started working for a shoe factory. After the shoe factory closed, Dorothy started working for the I.G.A. Grocery store where she worked for thirty-two years. Melvin went on to work for the City of Rushville, after suffering with back problems, in charge of the City Park, Football and Softball fields and retired after thirty-three years.

Dorothy loved and took great care of her children and grandchildren and very much enjoyed following all of their sports and school activities. She loved playing cards with the family, fishing and camping and particularly took great joy in being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Melvin; daughters, Connie Roffers and Peg (Dwaine) Sones; son Tony Roffers; grandchildren, Travis (Christen) Sones and Traci (Court) Feddersen and great grandchildren, Taylor, Jasmine and Peyton Sones and Wyatt and Makenna Feddersen.

Her parents and all of her sisters and brothers, Ruby, Fran, Bud, Bernie, Melvin and Leah preceded her in death.

Rosary was held at the Catholic Church in Rushville, NE, 7pm on Monday, August 6, 2012. Mass of Christian burial was held on Tuesday, August 7, 2012, at 10am, with burial in the Fairview Cemetery, Rushville, NE.

The family suggests memorial to the Rushville Ambulance Service and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.

On-line condolences may be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com.