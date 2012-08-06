Memorial services for Elise Joy of Chadron will be held on Monday, August 13, 2012 at 10:00 AM at Crestview Care Center in Chadron with Pastor Fred Andersen officiating.

Margaret Elise Joy of Chadron, Nebraska passed away on July 20, 2012 at Crestview Care Center in Chadron.

Elise was born on June 25, 1925 in Wilcox, Arizona. She was 87.

Elise was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Lola Cole, as well as her Brother, James Cole.



She is survived by her husband, Dale Joy of Chadron; Son, Ronald (Cheryl) Joy of Holdrege, Nebraska; Daughters, Debra Klein of Chadron and Mardell (Mark) Davies of Kimball, Nebraska; Five grandchildren, Ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.