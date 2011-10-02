Mrs. Housh, 87, passed away on October 7, 2011, at Rapid City Regional Hospital. Bette was born on August 11, 1924, in Dawes County, Nebraska.

Funeral services for Bette Housh of Hay Springs were held on Tuesday, October 11, 2011, at United Methodist Church in Hay Springs with Pastor Rod Heilbrun officiating. Burial was at the Hay Springs Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service was Monday, October 10 at the United Methodist Fellowship Hall.

A memorial has been established for the Hay Springs Fire Department Building Fund. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, P.O. Box 970, Chadron, Nebaska, 69337.

