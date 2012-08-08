Billi Junge, 59, passed away on August 6, 2012, at the Chadron Community Hospital. Billi, formerly of Crawford, Nebraska, was born on January 14, 1953, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alliance, Nebraska to George and Nancy Bennett. Billi graduated from Hay Springs High School and went on the attend classes at Chadron State College. On June 21, 1973, she married Raymond Junge. To this union three children were born, Anne, Krista, and Trevor. They made their home in Crawford, Nebraska where they ran their farm and ranch operation.

Billi was past matron of the Hay Springs Order of the Eastern Star. She was also very actively involved in 4-H, and was in charge of the Style Review for Dawes County for several years. Billi was also responsible for the formation of several quilting guilds over the years. Through Billi’s passion for sewing, many of her friends developed a love for quilting. Billi was a devoted mother, a very hard worker, and always found the positive in any situation. She will be missed by many.

Billi was preceded in death by her parents, George and Nancy, and her husband Raymond in 2004. She is survived by her daughters, Anne Pankratz of Marion, South Dakota, and Kris Glanz of Idalia, Colorado; son, Trevor Junge of Chadron; brothers, Scott Bennett of Fort Collins, Colorado and Joe Bennett of St. Augustine, Florida; sister, Carol Charles of St. Augustine, Florida; and seven grandchildren, Madison, Shelby, Riley, and Clayton Pankratz and Talon, Titus, and Tarrek Glanz.

There will be a Rosary Friday, August 10, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chadron.

Funeral services for Billi were held on Saturday, August 11, 2012, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chadron with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial was at the Hay Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers were John Cogdill, Weston Mandelko, Marvin Johnson, Dean Buskirk, Brett Heiting, Alan Soester and Ryan Bennett.

A memorial has been established for the Circle of Light. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.