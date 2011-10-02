Florence Esther Hebbert, 96, of Sterling, died Oct. 7, 2011, in Sterling.

Mrs. Hebbert was born June 26, 1915, in Cherry County, Neb., to George A. and Freida (Mohr) Ostrander. She graduated from high school in Rushville, Neb., in 1932. She graduated from Colorado State College in Greeley in 1962.

She moved to Sterling in 1953 from Ashby, Neb. She taught elementary school in Iliff for 22 years, retiring in 1980. On June 16, 1940, she married Roy Hebbert at her family’s home in Nebraska.

Mrs. Hebbert was a member of First Baptist Church, Eastern Star, Business Professional Women and the teachers association. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking, gardening, playing cards and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters: Carol Hebbert of Sterling, Ramona Karg of Sterling and Eleanor Goorman and husband Robert of Aurora; son, Raymond Hebbert and wife Karen of Eaton; sister, Opal Nielsen of Gordon, Neb.; brother, Robert Ostrander and wife Shirley of Indianola, Iowa; nine grandchildren: Kevin Karg and Yvette, Tracy Yahn and Jim, Sammie Nolin and Donn, Kevin Miller and Michelle, Matt Hebbert and Jodi, Elizabeth Godsey and Nathan, Ben Hebbert and Katie, Shelley Nemitz, Stephanie Manning and J R., and 21 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hebbert was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hebbert in 1983; one great-grandchild; four sisters: Amy Ostrander, Belle Ostrander, Irene Lefler, Martha Peters; and four brothers Ralph, George, Lee and Floyd Ostrander.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at First Baptist Church with the Rev. John E. Roberts officiating. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Plains or First Baptist Church.