Bryon R. Greenamyre

Bryon Greenamyre, 55, of Gordon, Nebraska died at his home August 7, 2012. He was born May 12, 1957 to Gordon and Lorraine (Van Briggle) Greenamyre in Gordon, Nebraska, and attended Gordon Elementary and Gordon High School.

He was married to Grace Renault and to this union three children were born; Amy, Brad and Christina, they later divorced. He was also married to Aleta Young. Bryon had many occupations which included roofing, tree cutting and any construction job.

Bryon enjoyed many activities which included canoing down the Niobrara, riding his motorcycle, gardening and woodwork, which he created clocks, dressers and other amazing wood items. He also enjoyed cooking, baking and canning foods. He loved to chat with numerous friends that he would run into around town. He was very active with AA, attended meetings regularly and had been sober for 5 years. He recently traveled to Merritt Dam, where he was the honorary speaker.

Survivors include his father Gordon and wife Kathryn, children; Amy and fiancée Pat Jansen, Bradley and Christina, grandchildren Marcus, Caitlyn and Anthony, his brothers; Gregg and wife Loretta, Howard and wife Tammy, Steven and wife Lisa, and Todd and wife Shelly and his sister Kathy Jueneman and husband Greg, also many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother Lorraine Greenamyre, grandparents, Lowell and Frances Van Briggle and Gerald and Loma Greenamyre.

Pallbearers were David Gressley, Adam Greenamyre, Garret Greenamyre, Izak Gressley, Patrick Jansen, Rocky Rawles and all his friends of AA.

Funeral services were held Friday, August 10, 2012, 2:00pm at the Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, with Pastor Jack Abbott officiating.

A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.