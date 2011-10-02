Kathy L. Mohr, 54, of Gordon, Neb., died Thursday October 13, 2011, at her home. After fighting a valiant fight against cancer for 85 days, the Lord chose to take her home.

She was born February 21, 1957, in Gordon, Neb., to Jim and Audrey Benedickt. The family lived between Kyle, S.D., where her parents ranched, and Gordon, Neb., where the children attended school. While attending Gordon High School, Kathy received the FFA Sweetheart Award on April 27, 1974. She graduated from Gordon High School in 1975 and went to work at Gordon Memorial Hospital as a nurses aide. She then attended Practical Nurses Training School of Alliance and graduated with a LPN September 24, 1978. Kathy returned to Gordon and went to work at Gordon Memorial Hospital on the patient floor and in surgery. She continued in health care for the next 20 years working with Wallace and Panzer MPPC and the Gordon Nursing Home.

On May 10, 1980, she married Steven F. Mohr of Gordon, and they were blessed with three children.

Kathy was an active member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church and enjoyed participating and sharing with her church community. She enjoyed her children, grandchildren, friends, family and animals. She took care of many without thought of herself.

Survivors include her husband, Steve; her daughter Kate Kunasek and husband Matt and their two sons, Michael and Jon of Bee, Neb.; her sons Tyrel and wife Andrea and their son Brayden of Rock Springs, Wyo., and Kirk of Newtown, N.D.; her parents, Jim and Audrey Benedickt, of Gordon; her brother Mike Benedickt and wife Colleen of Sheridan, Wyo.; her sister, Susan Wallace, of Gordon; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Kirk Benedickt.

A rosary was held Sunday October 16, 2011, 7:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rushville, Neb. A funeral mass was held on Monday, October 17, 2011, 10:00 a.m. with Father Bob Karnish and Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial was held in the Gordon Cemetery.

A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, Neb. 69343.