Alan Elwood

Alan Troy Elwood, 72, of Gordon, Nebraska, died August 9, 2012, at Rapid City Regional Hospital, Rapid City, South Dakota. He was born March 8, 1940, in Gordon, Nebraska, to Francis and Alta Elwood.

Alan graduated from Gordon High School with the class of 1958. He married LoAnn Johnson in 1962, and they lived in Gordon almost all of their married life. Trucking was Alan’s life. His work was his hobby and he always washed his truck at least once a week, no matter what the temperature was.

Survivors include his wife LoAnn, daughter Susan Elwood, son Pete (Joni) Elwood, and grandchildren Emilee and Jake Elwood all of Gordon, brothers Ross (Linda) Elwood of Rushville, Neb., Ray (Marge) Elwood of Scottsbluff, Neb. and Pat Elwood of Lincoln, Neb.

He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Alta Elwood, father-in-law Arnold Johnson, brother-in-law Gary Johnson and sister-in-law Rose Elwood,

Graveside memorial services were held Saturday, August 11, 2012, at the Gordon Cemetery with Reverend Al Trucano officiating.

The family suggests memorials to the Gordon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343. On line condolences may be left at www.chamberlainchapel.com.