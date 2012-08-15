Donald D. Sandoz, 83, died Monday, August 13, 2012, at Box Butte General Hospital.

He was born August 19, 1928, on the family’s home place at Hay Springs, Nebraska to Constant and Mathilda (Petersen) Sandoz.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Following his military service he returned to the family homestead and engaged in farming and ranching with his father. He married Dolores M. Young on March 31, 1954, in Rushville, Nebraska and raised a family on what they called the south place.

He was known by many to be a true gentleman and the best man they knew. He was generous, hardworking and enjoyed helping others. He truly appreciated the Hay Springs volunteer fire and ambulance crews.

He looked forward every year to those who regularly came to hunt turkey and deer, always getting a chuckle out of their experiences they would tell. He loved the river, enjoyed irrigating alfalfa and taking a nap under a shade tree by the river. During his last summer he would often take his 4-wheeler and ride along the river or out in the canyons.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores Sandoz of Alliance; his children, Mitchell (Cindy) Sandoz, Lelia Hodgins, and Pamela Byrnes all of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Jeffrey (Angel) Sandoz of Alliance. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and his sister, Maxine Hooker of Chadron. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Norman.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 25, 2012, at 1:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Tim Dahlberg officiating.

Memorials may be given to the Hay Springs Fire Department.

