Alice (Grant) Dodson

Born Alice Grant in the Sand Hills region of Nebraska on Oct. 21, 1922, Alice moved on to a better world Oct. 3, 2011.

She remained in Nebraska throughout her youth, and during the war she spent time working in a munitions factory. She married Lauren Dodson on June 18, 1942. After a few stops, they settled in the Spokane Valley, where they raised their boys: Gary, Jim and Doug. They moved to the Post Falls home in 1974.

After Lauren passed in 1980, Alice remained on the farm in Post Falls and worked seasonal with Jacklin Seed Co. and the Falls Senior Center’s Thrift store. She found the companionship of Dee Nolen, with whom she shared the remainder of her life. Throughout her life she enjoyed antiques, gardening and working with farm animals. She always held a special spot in her heart for horses. She assisted with the local elections process and was a member of the Grange.

She is survived by her sister, Margery Sly; companion Dee Nolen and her three sons. Services were held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011, at English Funeral Chapel, 1700 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. A grave side service followed at Evergreen Cemetery, Post Falls.