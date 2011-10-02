Doris Green passed away at the age of 101 on October 19, 2011 at Silver Maples Retirement Community in Chelsea, Michigan. She was born September 17, 1910 in Mitchell, Nebraska, the daughter of Earl Warren and Maude (Hewett) Collins.

Doris attended the Secondary Consolidated Sunflower School in Mitchell and upon graduating in 1929, taught there for several years prior to enrolling in the Chadron State Teachers’ College, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Education. In 1935, she met and married Lyle Green. Both she and her husband taught in schools in Nebraska and Wyoming until the onset of the Second War. While Lyle served in the Pacific theater, Doris taught school in Los Angeles and also worked in war production there at the Hoffman Radio Company, returning to the Sunflower School to resume teaching until Lyle’s discharge.

After the war, Doris and Lyle settled first in East Lansing, Michigan and then in Ann Arbor, where they were to remain. Doris taught elementary school in the Ann Arbor public schools, obtained a Masters degree from the University of Michigan in 1964, and served as a remedial reading specialist for the school system in Ann Arbor until her retirement. During this period, she was active in the First Congregational Church, the Ann Arbor Women’s City Club, and various national literacy organizations. Doris was honored by the International Reading Association, the Michigan Reading Association, the Washtenaw County Reading Council for her work in developing remedial reading programs and the promotion of literacy.

In retirement, Doris and her husband traveled frequently, attending national duplicate bridge competitions and visiting family and friends. For many years, they spent winters in St. Augustine, Florida. Doris was preceded in death by her husband and by a sister, Helen. She is survived by her son Frank W. Green and his wife Diane M. Villani of New York City, a granddaughter, Katherine Collins Green of Cambridge, Massachusetts, nieces Beverly Tripple of Denver, Bonnie Hieber of Ann Arbor, grand nephew Gregory Tripple and his wife, Marielena Sandoval, also of Ann Arbor, as well as many other grand nieces and nephews.

Both Doris and her husband Lyle taught at the Pleasant Hill School early in their careers. One or both taught at Clinton also.

During the 40's, Lyle's father, Les was the Sheridan County Sheriff. His mother, June was the cook for the prisoners during this time.

Interment will be at Mitchell City Cemetery in Mitchell, Nebraska at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Reading Association, 668 Three Mile Road NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544.

Arrangements by Cole Funeral Chapel, Chelsea.