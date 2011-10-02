Kathryn Hansen Hayes was born February 21st 1923 in Gordon, NE. She passed away peacefully in her home in Seal Beach, CA, October 11, 2011. Her husband, Joseph Hayes had preceded her, leaving her to live alone for the last two years.

As a young girl out of high school, Kay drove a cab for her brother, Kenneth Hansen, in Scottsbluff, NE. Kay and two of her sisters moved to California as young women and worked in the shipyards during the war years. Kay and her older sister worked as electricians on ships.

Kay met her husband to be, Joseph Hayes, serving soup to Marines,. Joe being one of the Marines. Kay’s parents homesteaded on a place 10 miles east of Gordon. Kay was the last of her siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mamie and Martin Hansen, brothers Kenneth and Milford (Bus) Hansen, sisters Marie Bowman, Esther Coplin, Jean Leggett, and Lucille Dickerson. Kay had no children but is survived by nephews and nieces: Gary Dickerson of Steamboat Springs, CO, Sharon Witt and Barbara Shald of Gordon, Marty Hansen of Lincoln, Ken Hansen of Ilinois, Jay Hansen of Gordon, Patty Begeman of Rapid City, Jacqueline Johnson and Rodney Leggett of Denver CO.

Her family in Gordon was always excited when the “girls” from California would come for a visit. She is buried beside her husband at Forest Lawn cemetery in Cypress, California.