Greg Grover, 28, of Gordon died October 26, 2011, at his home. Immediate survivors: parents, Bob and Jan Grover; wife, Melissa (Ballard); son, McCaffrey; daughters, McKinley and McKaley; sisters: Amanda Saunders and Jennifer Petersen; and brother, Chris Grover. Funeral services for Gregg were Thursday, November 3, 2011, at the Gordon City Auditorium. Burial was at the Gordon Cemetery in Gordon, Neb. A memorial has been established for a college fund for Greg’s children. Donations may be sent to: Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, Neb. 69343. Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com. Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.