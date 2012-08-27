Agnes Peters

Funeral Mass for Agnes M. Peters, 84, of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2012 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chadron, with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Hay Springs. A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, August 29, 2012 at 7:00 PM at St. Patrick’s.

Agnes passed away on Sunday, August 26, 2012 at her daughter’s home in Chadron.

Agnes was born on January 25, 1928 in Rushville, Nebraska to Herbert and Dora (Roffers) Linders, the youngest of nine children. She attended grade school and high school in Rushville, graduating in 1946. On August 21, 1947, Agnes was united in marriage to Daniel J. Peters at Immaculate Conception Church in Rushville, Nebraska. To this union, five daughters were born. They farmed south of Hay Springs for 24 years until Dan’s death in 1971. Agnes remained on the farm for 20 more years, she then moved to her present home south of Chadron in 1991. She was a past member of St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in Hay Springs and a present member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Chadron. She enjoyed life on the farm, spending time with her family and grandchildren, family vacations, attending daily mass and going to coffee with friends. Agnes was one of the last generations to wear and apron which was part of her daily attire.

Agnes if survived by her five daughters, Gloria (Ed) Hale of Douglas, Wyoming; Kathy (Ron) Siegel of Litchfield, Nebraska; Dannette (Dave) Rotherham of Lincoln, Nebraska; Cheri (Tom) Robinson and Lisa (Tim) Jamison of Chadron, Nebraska, 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, family and friends.

Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, five sisters, three brothers, and son-in-law, Joel Schrack.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or the Chadron Hospice. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.