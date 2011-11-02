Allen Willard Mendenhall was born on September 17, 1918 in Hay Springs, Neb. to Paul and Edith Mendenhall. Willard was one of seven children and was raised on the family farm south of Hay Springs.

During his childhood, Willard attended Sandridge school and graduated from Hay Springs High School in 1936. He stayed and worked on the family farm and attended the New Hope Friends Church, in which his family were pioneer members.

In 1940, at the age of 22, Willard moved to Portland, Ore. to attend Cascade College. The first person he met when he arrived on campus was his future wife, Phyllis High. They were married on September 28, 1941. He graduated in 1945 from Cascade College with a Bachelor of Theology and a Bachelor of Arts degree.

While raising a family, Willard worked in the Portland shipyards during World War II and continued to pursue his education. He attended several schools and received his Masters Degree in School Administration from Indiana State University in 1958. He taught at schools in Idaho, North Carolina, and Illinois. Throughout his life, he also served as a Quaker minister until his retirement in 1972.

Even after retirement, Willard never slowed down, and he poured his life into his children, grandchildren, and other ventures.

He is survived by his sons: John, David, Alvin, and Adam(Paul), and a daughter, Mary Ellen; 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and a sister, Ellen Strasburger, of Ellsworth, Neb.

He is preceeded in death by wife, Phyllis; second wife, Maxine; parents, Paul and Edith; siblings: Floyd, Alice, Lewis, Ardith, and Curtis; and a cousin, Zula.

Services were held on September 17, 2011 at Reedwood Friends Church in Portland, Ore.