Joann Wilsey (Johnson), 77, of Hay Springs was born on February 16, 1935, on the family farm southwest of Hay Springs and died on August 29, 2012, at her home.

Joann married Ernie Armstrong in September 1952. To this union four children were born. After divorcing, Joann moved to Rapid City where she worked and retired from JC Penny. She also had second jobs waiting tables, attending a Laundromat, and also as a cashier at the dog track. Joann married Wes Wilsey on July 5, 1990, and they moved to their present home in 1997.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Jim and Virgie Johnson, and her brother Doyle Johnson.

Surviving are her sister Larna (Dale) Christofferson, her brother J.J. (Virginia) Johnson, and her sister in law Mary Bell Johnson; children Marlys (Brad) Hartbauer of Colorado, Marilyn Armstrong of Gordon, Mike (Pat) Armstrong of Arizona, and Melvin (Deanne) Armstrong of Kansas. Joann also had 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, also Wes’s four children, Amy, Bart, Brett, and Peggy and six grandchildren.

A memorial open house for Joann was held on Saturday, September 1, 2012, at the Hay Springs Senior Center from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

After cremation her ashes will be scattered at a place of her choice.

A memorial has been established for the Hay Springs Senior Center or the Hay Springs Volunteer Fire Department. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

