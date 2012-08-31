Beulah (Bea) Hitchcock, 93, of Fort Gratiot, Michigan, died August 29, 2012, with her family by her side at the Port Huron Medilodge Nursing Home. A graveside service was Tuesday, September 4, 2012 at 1:00 PM at the Hay Springs Cemetery in Hay Springs, Nebraska with Pastor Fred Andersen officiating.

She was born October 30, 1918, in Anthon, Iowa to Oscar and Nellie Coon. She was raised by her maternal grandmother, Mrs. Marie Peters.



She married Harold Hitchcock of Hay Springs, Nebraska, July 5, 1940. They later moved to Alliance, NE after Harold was discharged from the U.S. Army. He preceded her in death on December 7, 1992. In 1997 she moved to Port Huron, Michigan to live with her daughter, Janet.



Bea was a homemaker and her interests included family, sewing, crocheting, and reading. She and her husband enjoyed traveling including long motorcycle rides through the Black Hills of South Dakota.



She is survived by her daughter, Janet Fleishman; 2 grandchildren and their spouses, Bryan (Merrilynn) Fleishman, Jenny (John) Piatt; and 2 great-grandchildren, John and Avery Piatt.



She was preceded in death by her parents, grandmother, infant daughter (Maxine), and her brother (Roland).



In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Blue Water Hospice, 2795 Edison Marysville, MI 48040 or the Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.

For guest book and information please visit www.karrersimpson.com or www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements.