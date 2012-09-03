Harold R. Burton, 69, of Hay Springs, died Sunday, September 2, 2012 at Box Butte General Hospital.

He was born in Alliance on March 2, 1943 to Charles and Ida (Gray) Burton. He grew up on the family ranch north of Bingham. Harold was a graduate of the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis, NE and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

On May 25, 1990 he was united in marriage to Agnes M. Garity.

Harold worked as a financial director for the Nebraska State Labor Department for 25 years. For the last 15 years he and his wife have operated their ranch north of Hay Springs.

He is survived by his wife, Agnes, his brothers and sisters, Howard Burton of Bingham, Pauline Prewitt of Camp Verde, AZ, Frank Burton of New Columbus, PA and Irma Jo Hodges of Bingham.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Vernon and his sister, Betty Jane Douglas.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 5 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bingham Lutheran Church with Rev. Andy Safarik officiating. Burial will be in the Bingham Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Hay Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.