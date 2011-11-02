John “Jack” Robson, 81, Lincoln, Neb., died Monday, October 24, 2011. Jack was born September 22, 1930 in Gordon, Nebraska to John Wesley and Martha Mildred (Shook) Robson. He married Kathryn Baker on August 26, 1951 in David City, Nebraska. He met Kathryn at UNL, and both received their degrees in 1953. Jack went to Korea in 1954 as U. S. Army Officer of Infantry.

He attended graduate school at UNL, received his Master’s Degree from Denver University in Librarianship. His first job was at the Air Force Academy as librarian, next he was employed at St. Cloud State in Minnesota, then as head librarian at SW Minnesota State University, and finally, as head librarian at Nebraska Wesleyan University until his retirement. He was a member and ordained deacon at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Lincoln.

Family members include wife of 60 years, Kathryn Mae; daughters, sons-in-law: Deborah Dawn and David Heller, Va.; Diana Lynn Robson and Teri Simpson, Eugene, Ore.; Denise Anne Robson and Sean Butler, Oshkosh, WI; sister: Rosemarie Coy, Shepherdstown, W.Va.; grandchildren: Adam R. and Ethan W. Heller, David Butler; 6 great grandchildren; brother-in-law: Charles M. Baker, Apache, Okla.

He was preceded in death by parents, step-father, brother Bill Robson. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and as a renaissance man. Memorial Services were held Saturday, October 29, 2011, in Holdrege. Robson was cremated.

Memorials can be made to the church, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 1500 S. 70th, Suite 201, Lincoln, NE 68506.

Arrangements were by Roper and Sons Funeral Services Condolences or personal reflections may be sent online at www.roperandsons.com.