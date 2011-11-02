Kathleen Root, 82, of David City, died September 24, 2011, at St. Joseph’s Villa. She was born February 11, 1929, in Scottsbluff, Neb. to Mark and Nancy (Harrod) Root. She attended Nebraska schools in Scottsbluff, Gering, Sargent, Kenesaw, and graduated from Fullerton High School in 1947.

She attended Hastings College in Hastings, Neb. and graduated in 1952. She then relocated to Philadelphia, Pa. where she worked as a CNA in a hospital for 30 years, retiring in 1986. When her health began to fail, her sister, Jean Onnen, brought her back to St. Joseph’s Villa in David City in 2004.

She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and doing word puzzles. She is survived by two sisters, Beverly Tiensvild (Morton) of Rushville, Neb. and Jean Onnen (Dale) of David City, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Nancy Root, a sister, Margaret Stuart, and brother-in-law, Wilfred Stuart.

A memorial will be held at a later date with burial at Rushville, Neb.