Harold Lee Glassgow, 79, of Lakeside, Nebraska, passed away at his home in Gordon, Nebraska, on September 1, 2012. He was born October 10, 1932, in Conway, Iowa, to Ernie and Alice (Ross) Glassgow. He attended Dallas Center No. 5 country school near New Market, Iowa, and graduated from New Market High School in 1952.

In the fall of 1952, he was drafted into the Army and served in Korea and Japan as a Military Police Officer. In the summers of 1951 and 1952, Harold worked on the Fritz and Blanche Sandoz Ranch, north of Lakeside, Nebraska. After his military service was completed, he returned to the Sandoz Ranch and worked for Fritz and Blanche until obtaining his own place on the Niobrara River south of Gordon, Nebraska.

Harold had a strong love for the Sandhills and for cattle ranching. He made the Sandhills his permanent home. On August 25, 1957, Harold married Gail Hamilton. To this union, three sons were born: Don, Perry and Chuck. They lived on the river place until 1979 when Blanche Sandoz asked Harold and Gail to come run her ranch after Fritz’s death. Harold and Gail eventually purchased the Sandoz Ranch.

Harold believed that when something needed done, that you just “got it done!” Harold also enjoyed western music and travel. Harold was a member of the Gideon’s International, Tri-State Cowboy’s Association, Highway 20 Tractor Club, and Pleasant Point Community Church. Harold also loved bowling with friends at the King Pin Lanes Bowling Alley and collecting belt buckles.

Harold is survived by his wife Gail of 55 years; sons Don (Kathy) of Ogallala, NE; Perry (Marilyn) of Ashby, NE; and Chuck (Karen) of Ellsworth, NE.; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Helen (Dean) Derry of Clarinda, IA and Thelma Campbell of Maryville, MO, and several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents Ernie and Alice Glassgow, and one grandson Chad Glassgow.

Visitation will be held at the Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home in Gordon from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, September 7, 2012. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, September 8, 2012, at Pleasant Point Church approximately 33 miles south of Gordon, NE, with Pastor Bob Townsend officiating. Burial will be at the Pleasant Point Cemetery. Military Services will be held at the cemetery with grandson Jesse Glassgow, Air Force; Brian Yount, Marine and the Gordon American Legion Post No. 34. Pall bearers will be Harold’s grandsons: Jeremy, Jesse, Marty and Casey Glassgow, Judd Daringer, Wes Beer, Dusty Hand, and Jake Janssen.

The family suggests memorials to the Tri-State Old Time Cowboy’s Museum Building Fund in Gordon, NE; and Pleasant Point Community Church, 3444 State Highway 27, Ellsworth, NE, 69340. Memorials may be sent to Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, 101 N. Main, Gordon, NE, 69343.

