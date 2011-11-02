Evelyn Trenkle, 95, passed away on October 28, 2011, at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs.

Evelyn (Sandoz) Trenkle was born on December 14, 1915, at the home of her Grandmother Sandoz, 35 miles south of Hay Springs, to Felix and Esther Sandoz who both came to the United States from Switzerland. She attended elementary school at Cotton Ridge, a one-room school southeast of Hay Springs and two years of high school in Hay Springs. She was baptized in the Hilton Lutheran Church and confirmed in the Immanuel Lutheran Church in 1929, then joined Saint Paul Lutheran Church in 1982.

She was united in marriage to Chester Trenkle on October 3, 1933, and they farmed and ranched in the Hilton area until Chester passed away in January of 1973. To this union, two sons were born, Allen and Dwain. They attended the same country school as Evelyn, graduated from Hay Springs High School, and then graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1954. Both had three years in military service; Allen in the Air Force Reserve and Dwain in the Army Reserve. Allen was employed at Iowa State University and Dwain at the University of Nebraska. Dwain was taking courses at Colorado State University and was hit by a truck and lost his life in July of 1967.

Evelyn moved to Alliance to take care of her mother-in-law for eight years before moving to Rushville, where she resided twenty-one years before moving to Pioneer Manor Assisted Living in Hay Springs. She was active in church and was on the board of RSVP and Rushville Study Club. In addition to helping with outdoor work on the ranch, she enjoyed gardening, canning and crocheting. After moving from the ranch, she continued caring for her yard and flowers, enjoyed traveling with groups and visiting family. At Pioneer Manor she enjoyed being with friends, watching the birds at the feeder outside her window, working crossword puzzles, assembling and displaying jigsaw puzzles and reading her daily newspaper.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester; son, Dwain; her parents; brothers, Allie and Clarence; and two sisters, Blanche DeHaven and Florence Fisher. She is survived by her son, Allen, and wife, Donna, and their daughters, Ann (Steve) Stark of Greene, Iowa, Laura (Stefan) Beskow of Morrisville, North Carolina, and Janet (Kevin) Binder of Ankeny, Iowa; Dwain’s two children, Nancy (Major) King of Fort Collins, Colorado and Kent (Annie) Trenkle of Palmdale, California; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs on Thursday, November 3, 2011, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Michael Wittrock officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs or the Senior Center in Rushville. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com. Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary in Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements.