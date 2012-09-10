Memorial Services for Helen L. Schulz of Chadron, Nebraska, formerly of Rushville, will be held on Tuesday, September 11, 2012 at 10 a.m. at the Methodist Church in Chadron, Nebraska with Reverend Adam Davenport officiating. Burial will be on Monday, September 10, 2012 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kilgore Cemetery in Kilgore, Nebraska.

Helen Louise McDonald was born February 9, 1917 at the ranch home of her parents located 5 1/2 miles south of Wayside, NE. Her parents were Robert Finley McDonald and Lily Mae Cameron McDonald. She passed from this life September 6, 2012 at the age of 95 at Crestview Care Center.

Helen attended Rural School District 1 of Dawes County until in High School and graduated from Chadron High School in 1933. She attended Chadron State College for two years; then taught at a rural school for two years before returning to Chadron State College where she completed her Bachelors Degree in 1939.

She then taught in Kilgore Public School and on June 5, 1941 was married to Oliver Schulz of Kilgore, NE and resided on the Schulz ranch south of Kilgore until 1969.

Helen went back into the teaching profession in 1964 at the Kilgore Public High School and continued to teach at the Cody-Kilgore unified school until 1969.

In 1969, they moved to Rushville, Nebraska, where they resided until the fall of 2008. Helen then taught in the Rushville Public High School for eleven years. After her retirement from teaching Helen volunteered at the school in Rushville, at the local nursing home and in the Morse Methodist Church of which she was a member.

She was also a “Life Member” of the Ladies Columbian Reading Club of Rushville.

The last four years she resided at Prairie Pines Residence in Chadron, NE.

Helen and Bud were the parents of four daughters, JoAnn Drummond of York, NE, Barbara (and Lawrence) Hill of Alliance, NE, Diana Hoffmann of Gordon, NE, and Margaret (and Carroll) Dunn of Lubbock, TX.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Hazel Daugherty, brother, Bruce McDonald, grandson Evan Hoffmann and son-in-law, Ronald Drummond.

She is survived by her husband, Oliver “Bud” Schulz, her four daughters, grandchildren, Ronda, Annette, Laura, Greg and Rachel; 7 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren.

Helen requested any memorials be given to the Memorial Fund at the Methodist Church in Chadron or Rushville. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.