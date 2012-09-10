Dorothy Mae Moser, 84, of Springfield, Ore. died August 18, 2012, of age-related causes.

Ms. Moser was born August 1, 1928, in Rushville, Neb. to Odin and Ella (Robins) Tiensvold.

She married James Lawrence Moser in 1950 in Rushville. He died in November 1987.

She was a cook at Thurston High School.

She is survived by: three daughters, Sandra (Steve) Flanigan of Springfield, Ore., Debbie (Charlie) Perkins of Forks, Wash., and Becky (John) Mohagan of Camas, Wash.; two sons, Jerry (Debbie) Moser of Fall Creek and Larry (Gale) of Springfield, Ore.; three brothers, Orville Tiensvold, Clarence Tiensvold and Rodney Tiensvold; a sister, Diana Dohrman; and 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Tiensvold.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Alice Catholic Church Women’s Group in Springfield.

The reading of the Rosary was held august 26 at Major Family Funeral Home.

The funeral Mass was held Monday, August 27, at St. Alice Catholic Church in Springfield. Burial was Monday at Lane Memorial Gardens in Eugene, Ore..

Arrangements by Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield.