Clifford H. Hix of Gordon, passed from this life to eternal life on September 6, 2012, at Rapid City Regional Hospital after a brief illness.

Clifford was born October 23, 1924 to Charlie and Alva (Sees) Hix in Gordon. He attended grade school at Mt. Pleasant and graduated from Gordon High School in 1942. In 1943 he married Eva Reed and to this union were born 2 sons, Dwight and Richard.

He farmed and did custom baling, and corn picking. In 1971 he bought the Exxon business from Bruce and June Morris, which he ran until his retirement in 1985. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and spending 10 winters in Arizona.

He is survived by his wife Eva, sons Dwight (Kari) Hix of Black Hawk, S.D. and Richard (Liz) Hix of Albuquerque, N.M., 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, his sisters Alta Featherston of Puryear, Tenn. and Irene (Ardell) Mueller of Pender, Neb. and many more relatives.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 11, 2012, at 2:00pm at the Grace Lutheran Church, Gordon, Nebraska, with Rev. Travis Sherman officiating. Burial was in the Gordon Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to the Gordon Volunteer Rescue Squad or the Grace Lutheran Church and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.

