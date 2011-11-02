Iris Orvilla Alexander, 74, formerly of Gordon, passed away November 13, 2011, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

She is survived by her son, Troy Alexander of Kansas, Daughters, Noeleen Kaye Lein and Vickie Goodlett both of Oklahoma, brothers Alton Westover, Fred Westover both of Kansas, and Darrell Westover of Minnesota, 7 grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 18, 2011 at 2 p.m. at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the Gordon Cemetery, Gordon, NE. Visitation will be held the morning of the service.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com