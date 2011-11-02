Lawrence M. Drabbels, 86, died Tuesday, November 15, 2011 at the Good Samaritan Care Center. Lawrence was born on October 12, 1925 in rural Gordon, Nebraska to William and Clara Drabbels Mortuary.

In 1945, Lawrence entered the Army where he served two years, spending time in Korea after the Korean War. When he returned home, Lawrence married IdaMae Kling on December 26, 1948. Lawrence and IdaMae moved to Alliance in 1953, where he worked to Harris Sales for 25 years and the City of Alliance for 17 years as a meter technician until his retirement in 1995.

Lawrence was a long-time faithful member of the Immanuel EV Lutheran Church and served in many capacities.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, IdaMae, son Tad, daughter, Kay Backstrom and her husband, Lee, and grandchildren, Michelle, Mark and his wife Kali. He is also survived by his brother Virgil, Sister Leona, and several nieces and nephews.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents and his baby daughter. Funeral services will be on Friday, November 18, 2011 at 10:00 AM at the Immanuel EV Lutheran Church in Alliance, Nebraska with Reverend Martin T. Schnare and Reverend Richard C. Mueller officiating. Burial will be at the Gordon Cemetery at approximately 1:00 PM.

The family suggests memorials to the Immanuel EV Lutheran Church, Box Butte General Hospital, Good Samaritan Care Center, or Prairie Haven Hospice. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements.