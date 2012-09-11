Margaret E. Talbot

Margaret Ellen (Brownlow) Talbot, 79, of Rushville, Neb. passed away Saturday, September 8, 2012, at Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, S.D. Margaret was born November 18, 1932, at Pine Ridge Hospital in Pine Ridge, S.D. to Raymond and Ruth (Dexter) Brownlow. She was raised north of Hay Springs, Neb., near Beaver Wall and attended Craiven Creek School.

On August 5, 1948, Margaret married Marvie James (Jim) Talbot in Chadron, Neb., with whom she shared 42 years of marriage in Sheridan County. To this marriage was born five daughters: Cathy, Linda, Donna, Lila, and Jamie.

In early years, Jim farmed and Margaret raised poultry to dress and sell. Later they moved to Whiteclay, Neb., where Jim purchased a filling station and Margaret worked at a grocery store. In 1965, they moved to Rushville where Margaret worked as a mail carrier between Rushville and Whiteclay. In 1969, she worked at the B Bar S Lakota Store in Whiteclay, in which time she learned the art of bead-work. In 1975, Jim was elected Sheriff of Sheridan County, at which time Margaret took a job as a cook at the Rushville Jail. On November 19, 1990, she lost her husband and love of her life. Shortly after, she left the jail and continued to work as a cook until she retired in the late 90’s. Margaret continued to live at her country residence until the time of her death, surrounded by friends and family.

Margaret enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling, attending school sports functions, dancing and singing karaoke. She is best remembered for singing while rocking her grandchildren and her homemade bread rolls. Margaret could be found traveling the country to see family and friends and was a few states short of fifty. She loved to try her luck in Deadwood and similar locations at slot machines, of which she would often require “rough handling” just to get her to go home. She enjoyed going with the casino ladies, you all know who you are. She took great pleasure in spending time at home and church with her many friends and family.

She is survived by brother George Brownlow, daughter Cathy (Paul) Anderson, daughter Linda (Ronald) Dixon, daughter Donna Talbot, daughter Lila Lyon-Matula and Jerry Matula, daughter Jamie (Luke) Smith, seventeen grandchildren, and twenty-four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband Jim, parents Ray and Ruth Brownlow, sister Phyllis Rose, grandson John Kozal, sons-in-law David Lyon and Jr Moss, great granddaughters Angel Lyon and Angel Dixon, and nephew Neal Brownlow.

Pall bearers will be Lance Moss, Ryan Kozal, Robbie Lyon, MJ Lyon, Jeremy Dixon, DJ Lyon, Doc Lyon, and Nathan Talbot.

Memorial will be held on Tuesday, September 11, 2012, from 5-7 p.m. and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 12, 2012, at 10 a.m. at the Extension Community Chapel. The family has set up a memorial for which proceeds will go for new rural fire equipment for the Rushville Fire Department. The family asks that memorials be sent in care of Chamberlain Funeral Home Box 970 Chadron, Nebraska 69337.