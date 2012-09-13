Belva Jean Calhoun , 77, of Rushville, Nebraska, died September 7, 2012, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

She was born November 15, 1934, the only child to Bernard and Thelma Ashwege in Hot Springs, South Dakota. Belva graduated from Chadron Prep School in May of 1953. Belva was a housewife and mother to her children and family. She also worked in housekeeping at Parkview Lodge in Rushville for over 20 years. As a child she played the organ in church and was active in the church youth group. She loved nature, birds, flowers, and enjoyed cooking and sewing.

Her survivors are her children; Laura and husband Gene Fenner of Norfolk, NE, Kenneth Calhoun, Linda Calhoun and Robert Calhoun all of Rushville, NE, her grandchildren; William and wife Savanna Finley and Crystal Fenner of Norfolk, NE, Mike Calhoun and Brian Calhoun of Rushville, NE, and great-grandchild Kolten Fenner of Norfolk, NE.

Graveside Services were held Thursday September 13, 2012, 10:00am at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville, Nebraska with Reverend Travis Sherman officiating.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be left at www.chamberlainchapel.com