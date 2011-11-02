Elvin Adamson, 91, of Valentine, passed away November 18, 2011.

He was born to the late Walter and Delania (Edwards) Adamson, January 21, 1920, in rural Cody, Neb. A child prodigy, Elvin graduated as valedictorian from Cody High School at the young age of 15. He attended Chadron State College and the University of Colorado. He earned his B.A. from the University of Nebraska Lincoln in 1940. He married Mabel Gale on June 11, 1947.

Elvin was a cattle rancher and politician, passionate about making a difference in his community, state and country. He was school district secretary (1944-60) and commissioner of Cherry County (1951-59). He also chaired the Cherry County GOP committee. In 1960, he was elected to the Nebraska Unicameral. Serving five consecutive terms, he was chosen as speaker for the 1967 session.

Elvin was named as the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Agriculture for Marketing and Consumer Affairs in Washington, D. C. in June 1969. The following year he was appointed as State Director of the U.S Farmers Home Administration.

Elvin continued his involvement in public service throughout his life serving as Nebraska Game and Parks Commissioner, president of the Nebraska Stock Growers Association and was an active member of the Masons, Elks, Farm Bureau, National Cattleman’s Association and Episcopal Church. He was an avid Husker fan and enjoyed being at the ranch until the end of his life.

Elvin is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mabel, of Valentine, Neb.; daughter Cheryl Ravenscroft and husband John of Nenzel, Neb.; daughter Janie Bennett and husband Bob of Valentine, Neb.; daughter Marge Harris and husband Doug of Lincoln, Neb.; son Marvin Adamson and wife Michelle of Nenzel, Neb.; sister Delma Gregersen of Valentine, Neb.; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Delania Adamson; and an infant grandson, Tyler Harris.

Visitation was Monday, November 21 at Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine. Funeral service were Tuesday, November 22, at 2 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Valentine. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.