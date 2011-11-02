Funeral Services for Leonida “Billie” Christensen, 83, were held on Monday, November 21, 2011 at the Alliance Methodist Church with Pastor Charles Kathurima officiating. Burial was at the Alliance Catholic Cemetery.

Leonida J. (Billie) Christensen died Tuesday, November 15, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Neb. She was born May 29, 1928 in Rushville, Neb., to Joseph and Leonida (Chamberlain) Koller.

She was raised on the homestead south of Rushville and attended school in Rushville and in Sidney, Neb. On May 25, 1945 she married Elwyn R. Todd at the homestead where she was born and raised. In 1955, they moved to Alliance where they made their home. They owned and operated Don’s Cafe in Alliance from 1965 until 1973. Her husband Elwyn preceded her in death on June 5, 1979. On March 23, 1985 she married L.E. (Bud) Christensen. He preceded her in death on June 26, 2004.

Billie worked at several local businesses throughout her life including: the Legion Club, the Eagles Club, the Country Club, the Elms, and the Senior Center. She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary. She was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker football and NASCAR fan. She loved playing, and especially winning, at any card games or dice rolling. She was always a practical joker and loved to see people laughing. She always had a way of making people part of her family. She was “Grandma Billie” to many people who knew and loved her.

Her survivors include Tom (Sandy Vogel) Todd, Linda (Del) Zerbst, Tammie (Alan) Koozer, Leonida Mae Todd, Den and Diana Christensen, Raily and Denise Koozer, Larry and Kay Christensen. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and twenty-seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, P.O. Box 970, Chadron, Nebraska 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.