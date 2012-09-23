Jo Ann Sellers Bornsen, 66 of Gordon, Ne. passed away Thursday Sept. 20, 2012 at her home following a lengthy illness.



Jo was born August 29, 1946 in Martin, SD. She attended school in Martin, SD graduating from Bennett County High School in 1964. She married William (Larry) Bornsen, July 18, 1964 and lived in Martin, SD until 1971 when they moved to Gordon, Ne where she remained until her death. Three children were born to this union Chad in Dec. 1966, Candy in April 1968 and CaCee in Sept. 1971. In 1986 she became “Mom” to her nieces Melody and Dana and nephew JJ, after the death of her sister-in-law Ursula Sellers.



Jo worked for many years at Gordon Headstart and held all of the positions throughout her tenure. She was very instrumental in working with St. Mark’s to write the grant, which allowed the program to move to its current location.



Some of Jo’s hobbies included sewing, crocheting, baking and was an avid collector. She also enjoyed watching her television shows and going for coffee. She also had a fondness for animals. One of Jo’s favorite things was hosting Christmas Eve when all her “kids” came home to spend the holiday.



Children were the most important things in Jo’s life. Not only with her own family but also anyone who knew her she was perhaps Mom, Momma Jo, Grandma Jo, Aunt Jo, or Teacher Jo.



She was preceded in death by her parents Vance and Vera Sellers, her sister Betty Heeftle and brother John Sellers, a niece Robin Sellers Novotny, nephews Jeff Claussen and Gregg Grover . Survivors include: son Chad (Vikki) Bornsen of Gordon, Ne, daughter Candy Bornsen of Gordon, Ne, and daughter CaCee (Mike) McConaughey of Merriman, Ne. Niece Melody Sellers (Ken Cunningham) of Torrington, Wy, nephew JJ (Tammy) Sellers of Gothenburg, Ne, and Dana (Neal) Livermont of Interior, SD. Grandchildren Chelsea Bornsen, Tyler Bornsen, Christian Jessop, Renee’ Vick, Beau Fry, Jamee Fry, Koltin McConaughey, Kynzee McConaughey, Amanda Renz, Beth Sommers, and John Sommers. Seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services were held Tuesday, September 25, 2012 at the American Legion in Gordon, Nebraska. Burial was held at the Martin Community Cemetery in Martin, SD.



Honorary Pallbearers were all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.



On line condolences may be left at www.chamberlainchapel.com