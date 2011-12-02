Leo “Bud” Lawrence, Sr., 84, of Porcupine, died Sunday, December 4, 2011 at the Hot Springs Veterans Administration Hospital.

Among survivors, is his wife, Virginia Lawrence, Porcupine, S.D.; two sons: Leo Lawrence, Jr. of Buhle, Idaho; Paul Lawrence, Phoenix, Ariz.; step-son, Vernal Wright of Mt Airy, Md.; two daughters: Caroline Lawrence, of Hot Springs, S.D. and Loretta Dye of Harrisburg, Neb.; step-daughters, Linda Herzburg of Lawrence, Kan. and Liz Gogue of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 26 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

A visitation was held Thursday, December 8 at Edstrom & Rooks Funeral Service Chapel of Tranquility, with a Christian prayer service. Funeral services were held Friday at Edstrom & Rooks Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Claude Vershure officiating. Internment with military rites was at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City, S.D.

Funeral services were in the care of Edstrom & Rooks Funeral Service at Serenity Springs of Rapid City.

Friends may sign his online guest register and offer condolences at, www.serenityspringsfuneralchapel.com.