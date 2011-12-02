Greta Eliese Rich, 79, of Sumner, Iowa, died Saturday morning, December 10, 2011, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner of natural causes.

Greta was born on October 20, 1932, at home in rural Hay Springs, Nebraska, the daughter of Fritz and Nannie (Peterson) Diers. She was baptized on November 13, 1932 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rushville Nebraska and confirmed on Palm Sunday 1946, at St. Peter Lutheran Grove Hill. Greta attended grade school in Wisconsin until 1944, when her family moved to Iowa. She continued her schooling at Franklin #1, rural Sumner, and graduated in 1950 from the Oran High School. Greta then attended Wartburg College in Waverly, graduating in 1952, where she received her two year teaching degree. She taught grade school in LaPorte City, Oran, Readlyn, Tripoli and Sumner. On June 18, 1953, Greta was united in marriage to John (Jack) Rich at St. Peter Lutheran Church at Grove Hill rural Sumner. In 1984, she finished her education at Wartburg, receiving her B.A. in Education. Greta taught school for over forty years, and then worked for AEA, retiring in 1999. On August 28, 2006, Greta became a resident of the Hillcrest Home in Sumner, where she has made her home for the past years.

Greta was a faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Oran, where she was active in many church activities, especially teaching Sunday school and singing in the church choir. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, music, and sports. She coached girl’s basketball and softball at St. Paul’s Lutheran School – winning several championships. But most of all Greta loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Greta is survived by her loving husband of over 58 years, John Rich of Sumner, Iowa, her three sons and their wives, John (Barbara) Rich Jr., of Sumner, Gilbert (Deb) Rich of Sumner, Martin (Lori) Rich of Jesup; eleven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Julius (Erna) Diers of Sumner, Gerhard (Ruth) Diers of Cedar Rapids; one sister, Barbara (Frank) Welch of Phoenix, Arizona; and a step-brother, George Herbner. Greta was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Gertrude; a son, Carlton Rich; a grandson, Brandon Rich; a sister, Hildegard Jesse; and two step-brothers, David and Gerald Herbner.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 19, 2011 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Oran, with Pastor Sandra Burroughs officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Oran. Public visitation will be held on Sunday, December 18th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn and also for an hour prior to services on Monday, December 19th at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church – Oran, Hillcrest Home in Sumner or the Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences for Greta’s family may be left at www. kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551.