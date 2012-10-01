James Lee Ray

Memorial services with military honors, for James Ray of Chadron will be held on October 5, 2012 at 10:00 A.M. at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron with Marsden Petersen officiating. He requested cremation. Burial will be at the Nebraska Veterans’ Cemetery at a later date.

James Lee (Jim) Ray, 83, of Chadron, died Sept. 23, 2012 at home, surrounded by his family.

Jim was born Jan. 31, 1929, at home in Hay Springs, delivered by his Grandma Horn, to George and Blanche Ray. He was raised on a farm outside Rushville, where he graduated from high school and met the love of his life, Betty Lou Dieriex, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Dieriex.

He joined the United States Marine Corps and was wounded in the Korean War. He was awarded military honors, including the Purple Heart. James and Betty were married in San Jose, Calif. on June 1, 1951. They had three children, Mary, Sharon and Jim, Jr.

He was a farmer and rancher near Rushville and then owned and operated the Roundup Motel in Chadron. His last job was as a master electrician at Chadron State College. He was a past member of the Lions Club and a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion, and D.A.V.

He enjoyed his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, hunting and fishing, and in later life, coffee with his buddies and Nebraska football.

Survivors include: his wife, Betty, of Chadron; daughters Mary (Mike) Loose and Sharon (Roland) Leithead, Cheyenne, Wyo.; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jim Jr. and brother, Dean Osbon.

Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House, Shriner’s Hospital or any Crippled Children foundation. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.