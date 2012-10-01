Jesse Lee Retzlaff, 18, of Gordon, died September 30, 2012. Jesse was born to Ray and Barb Retzlaff on December 1, 1993, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He was born 11 minutes before his twin sister Tessa Rae, so he was the oldest.

Jesse attended Clinton Elementary School through the fifth grade. He and his classmates were the first to attend the new middle school (grades 6-8) in Rushville. Jesse graduated from Gordon-Rushville High School in May of 2012. At the time of his death he was attending Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Neb. He was enrolled in electrical construction.

Jesse worked for Grandpa Beguin until he was old enough to get a “real job”. Then he started working on a ranch and also at Sheridan Livestock Auction for Dan Otte. He worked there for three summers.

In January, 2012, he started working for Great Plains Communications of Gordon. He really enjoyed this, especially doing the shut offs.

Jesse played Little League Baseball. He wrestled Federation, through high school. Jesse was a member of the Junior Niobrara Sportsman Club through middle school and high school. His great love was hunting and fishing.

Jesse was an inspiration to young children and was dearly loved by his cousins. He was a great leader for his teams.

Jesse was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rushville.

Jesse Retzlaff was preceded in death by all of his great-grandparents, George and Bessie Saxton, Warren “Red” and Esther Retzlaff, Bill and Josie Reeves, Harold Hub and Garland Beguin, and an uncle Rodney H Beguin.

He is survived by his parents Ray and Barb Retzaff, and a sister Tessa Retzlaff of Clinton, grandparents Roy & Nina Retzlaff, Bob and Dorothy Beguin of Rushville, aunts and uncles Rex & Missy Retzlaff, Robbie & Shelley Beguin, and Ashley & Rodney of Clinton, Neb., Tracy & Bud Saults, Brandon, Chelsea & Candace of Loveland, Colo., Dixie Beguin Wasson, Bryce & Josie of Elizabeth, Colo. and a host of friends and relatives.

A vigil service will be held Wednesday October 3, 2012, 7:00pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rushville, Neb. Funeral Service will be October 4, 2012, 10:00am, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rushville, with Father James Joseph officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Rushville, Neb.

The family suggests memorials for Tessa’s College Fund and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.