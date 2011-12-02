Danna Mae (Squire) Smith

Donna Mae (Squire) Smith, 85, died Saturday, December 3, 2011 at her home in Chadron, Neb.

She was born October 15, 1926 in Indianola, Iowa to Donald R. and Bessie L (Merriam) Squire. Donna received her nursing education though the Cadet Nursing Corps from 1945 to 1948 at the Iowa Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing. On April 5, 1950 she was united in marriage to Roy A. Smith.

She worked as a Registered Nurse at the U.S. Indian Health Services in Pine Ridge, S.D. from 1947 to 1950 and then again from 1976 to 2003. She lived in White Clay from 1950 to 1999 before moving to Rushville and then to Chadron in 2011. In addition to her nursing, she was a partner with her husband in the operation of Smith Amusement Company in Whiteclay from 1956 to 1981, Stateline Wholesale Co, an automotive parts store in Whiteclay from 1963 to 1982 and a hardware and grocery store in Whiteclay known as Roy’s Place.

In addition to the Cadet Nurse Corps, she was a member of National Automatic Merchandise Association, Midwest Amusement Association, National Association of Female Executives, and volunteer work for Cystic Fibrosis, 4-H Club Leader from 1960 to 1963 and Presbyterian Church Women’s Organizations. Her professional and personal accomplishments are documented in Who’s Who of American Women, Personalities of the West and Midwest, The World of Who’s Who of Women and Book of Honor.

Her survivors are her daughters, Bonita E. (Roger) Unnasch of Rushville, and Leslie Rae (Pat) Henry of Whiteclay, her grandchildren, P.J. (Brad) Rozoma of Buffalo, Wyo., Chris Henry of Rushville, Jonathan (Samantha) Henry of El Paso, Texas; Jennifer Henry of Chadron, Kari Littrel of Chadron, Trisha Unnasch of Rushville, her great-grandchildren: Rosana Rozoma, Laurel Rozoma, Heather Rozoma and Logan Henry. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jan Squire of Austin, Texas and brother-in-law, Mike Oxenreider of Lacona, Iowa.

Her parents, husband, her brother, Dr. Thomas Squire and her sister, Carol Oxenreider preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be Thursday, December 8 at 1:00 p.m. at the Extension Community Chapel at Whiteclay, Neb. Dr. Russ Seger will officiate. Burial will be in the Extension Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Chadron Community Hospital c/o of Home Health and Hospice, 825 Centennial Drive, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home of Alliance in charge of arrangements.