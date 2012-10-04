Helen Josephine Keogh Metzger, born in Barada, Nebraska, December 31, 1916 passed away September 27, 2012 in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 95. Helen grew up with her parents John Joseph and Margaret Emmaline Keogh and six siblings in Falls City, Nebraska. The family's gift of music resonated profoundly in Helen who was dubbed "The Nightingale" by her teachers at Falls City Sacred Heart School which she attended until her graduation in 1934. Like many of her generation, the Depression forced her to seek work opportunities where they were available, and Helen's search took her to Gordon, Nebraska where she met Marvin Metzger. The two were married in Los Angeles at Precious Blood Catholic Church on September 10, 1941.

During World War II, Helen made Gordon her home while patiently awaiting Marvin's return from the Navy. After his discharge in 1945, Helen contributed to Gordon's thriving community for the next forty years giving generously of her time and talent. A longstanding member of St. Leo's Catholic Church, Helen served on the Parish Council, volunteered with the Altar Society, taught CCD, and led the choir for forty years. Her many years of volunteer work also included the Sheridan County Voting Board, Red Cross crisis volunteer, and she was a life-long member of the Nebraska Cowbells Association and Auxiliary American Legion member. With great zeal Helen cultivated her love of music, golf and travel and was an avid and formidable Bridge player as well as a die-hard Husker enthusiast.

Helen's extensive group of friends expanded when she and Marvin retired to Green Valley, Arizona in 1985. While in Arizona, she sang in the church choir was involved in church activities and enjoyed attending local art shows and entertaining her "snowbird" friends and family. While she loved living in Arizona, Helen did miss her ever expanding family which ultimately grew to include twenty-five grandchildren and eighteen great grand-children. In 2005, Helen returned to Nebraska with Marvin when they made their final move to Lincoln, Nebraska.

Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband after 69 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughters: Mary Helen Cogdill (Charles), Margaret Ann Walsh (Jim), Jane Louise Connealy (Jack); sons Thomas Andrew (Carolyn), Robert Allen (Mary), and Michael Kevin (Barb), her sister-in-law Ruth Evelyn Paul and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Leo's Catholic Church in Gordon, Nebraska or Sacred Heart School, Music Department, Falls City, Nebraska. The recitation of the Rosary will be held at St. Leo’s in Gordon, on Wednesday October 3rd at 7:00. Mass of Christian burial will also be held at St. Leo’s on October 4th at 10:00 am. The brevity of this passage cannot convey or capture the zest for life Helen shared with all of us. May the love she crocheted into each of her Afghans be woven seamlessly into the fabric of our lives.

