Funeral Services for Gordon N “Skip” Eaton of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Monday, December 5, 2011 at 10:00 AM at the Chamberlain Chapel Funeral Home in Chadron with Pastor Charley Grenade officiating. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron.

Mr. Eaton passed away on December 1, 2011 at Chadron Community Hospital.

Skip was born on March 16, 1937 in Lusk, Wyoming.

He was 74.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department or Friends and Pets or Donor’s Choice. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, P.O. Box 970, Chadron, Nebaska, 69337.

