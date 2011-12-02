Andrew John Jackson

Andrew John (AJ) passed away November 28, 2011 at the Gordon Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 30, 1919 to parents, Fred William and Nellie E . (Lister) Jackson at North Platte. He attended a one-room school north of the Jackson Ranch. Upon graduating from eight grade, he stayed with his grandmother in North Platte and walked the twenty-some blocks to high school until his father purchased a Model A Ford as a school car. He graduated in 1937. After graduation John worked for different ranches around the Sandhills, breaking horses, running cattle, and farming.

On July 24, 1963 he married Hallie Beguin Dieriex. They made their home south of Rushville, on the Dieriex Ranch by the Niobrara River where they both lived until Hallie’s passing in 2007.

John is survived by two brothers; Laren F. of Hershey, Neb.; Clarence G. of Norfolk, Neb.; one sister Dorothy A. Hodo of LaHarpe, Kan.; and one step-daughter Betty Ray of Chadron.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two sisters; Marie Stenenson and Nellie Lucille Callahan; three nephews, Fred W. Jackson, Robert Callahan, and Robert Stenenson; one step-son Tom Dieriex and one step-daughter Carmen Granke.

John loved his horses and the ranch life. He worked hard and enjoyed God’s creation. He was always ready to relax with a game of horse shoes or a good game of cards. He will be missed.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday November 30, 2011, 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Rushville, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Rushville.

Memorial donations may be made to the Rushville Rescue Squad or Parkview Lodge Assisted Living and may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.