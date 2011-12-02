Leslie Hinn

Leslie Lee Hinn, 74, of Rushville, Neb., passed away Tuesday November 29, 2011 at the Chadron Community Hospital. She was born February 5, 1937 in Funk, Neb. to L.C. and LaVerne Hungerford. She grew up in Hyannis Neb. and attended school there until her senior year. She graduated from Wilcox, Neb. high school, where she was an athlete and salutatorian of her class.

Leslie attended Kearney State College where she earned her teaching certificate. She then taught at the McCloud Country School North of Rushville, Neb. It was in Rushville that she met her husband of 55 years, Lloyd Hinn. They were married on June 29th, 1956, and to this union 5 children were born.

Leslie was always admired for her brilliant mind, her true goodness and her generous heart. She was just as active in the numerous family businesses as she was in the lives of her children. A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was also an avid bridge player. Leslie loved to attend her children and grandchildren’s sporting events and spent many weekends traveling to Lincoln with her husband to watch Husker football. She was known for her gift of being a wonderful Mother and Aunt, and was truly loved by all that knew how special she was.

Leslie is survived by her husband, Lloyd T. Hinn of Rushville, her five children; Lloyd Jr. of Lincoln, Neb., Kay Hinn of Chicago, Ill., Terry Hinn of Rushville, Marilyn Hinn of Chadron, and Rick Hinn and his wife Jill of Littleton, Colo. Nine grandchildren: Toni (Bart) Willnerd of O’Fallon, Mo., Lane and Whitney Hinn of Lincoln, Neb., Trevor and Peyton Hinn of Chadron, Neb., Austin and Trey Brown of Chadron, Neb., and Broderick and Kendall Hinn of Littleton, Colo.; three great grandchildren; one brother, Robert J Hungerford of Kansas City, Kan., two sisters: Barbara A. Philips of Lincoln, Neb. and Suzanne L. Leners of Salina, Kan.; sister-in-law’s: Margie Hinn of Rushville and Jeanette Hinn of Lakeside, Neb.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James Edward and Dale Richard Hungerford. She was laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery in Rushville Neb.

A memorial has been established in Leslie Hinn’s honor. Please contact Chamberlain Funeral home for details.