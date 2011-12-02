Howard DeWitt, 99, passed away Friday, November 25, 2011 at Good Samaritan Health Care Center. At his request, his body was donated to the Nebraska Anatomical Board for medical research.

Clarence Howard DeWitt was born January 13, 1912 on a ranch south of Rushville, NE to Clarence Eustis and Mae Alice (Fisher) DeWitt. His education was obtained in rural Sheridan County, Rushville High School, the University of Nebraska and Colorado State University. He worked mainly in agriculture, teaching agriculture at the Iowa School for the Deaf, County Agent in Sheridan County, and field representative for the Utah Idaho Sugar Company in Nebraska and Utah.

He was very active in Kiwanis, Alliance Chamber of Commerce (Heritage Days Grand Marshall), city boards, RSVP, First Presbyterian Church and many Masonic Orders. He was chosen as an Admiral of the Nebraska Navy. President George W. Bush recognized Howard for his volunteer work in so many organizations.

His interests in young people included work with Key Club (Kiwanis) in the high school, Jobs Daughters and DeMolay.

He married Anna Belle Christensen on June 26, 1935 in Omaha, NE. To this union three children were born, Nancy, Howard and Joyce.

His survivors are his son, Howard (Nancy) DeWitt of Frisco, TX and Joyce Butzine of Alliance, 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Anne, daughter, Nancy Jackson, son-in-law, Larry Butzine, 1 grandson, his parents, his step-mother, Mabel, his brothers, Russell and Larry and his sisters, Florence Dykes, Gail Sandoz and Elva Quinn.

Memorial services will be Thursday, December 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Alliance with Rev. Dr. Stephen T. Roosa officiating.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams Street N.W., Atlanta, GA 30303-1002; First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 396, Alliance, NE 69301, Prairie Haven Hospice, 2409 Box Butte Alliance, or Good Samaritan Society of Alliance, P.O. Box 970, Alliance. Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.