Harvey Lloyd Christian, 87, of Draper died Friday, October 12, surrounded by his loving family at Golden Living in Pierre. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, Monday, October 15 at the Draper Auditorium, followed by a prayer service at 7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30am, Tuesday, October 16 at the Draper Auditorium with Pastor Linda Baldock officiating. Burial will be at the Draper Cemetery. Arrangements have been placed in care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Harvey was born to Edward and Ethel Hannah (Coffey) Christian on November 24, 1924 in Hobart, OK where he attended rural school and graduated from Hobart, OK High School in 1945. He was the second child of five born to this union.

After serving his country from June 1945 to June 1946 the family moved north of Draper, SD in 1948. He met Lila Mae Moore in 1949 and dated her throughout her high school years. They were married November 29, 1953 in Vivian, SD and to this union six children were born: Cheryl Lynn (Dan) Burke, Wichita, KS, Neal Harvey (Kathryn) Christian, Gordon, NE, Patty Jo Shinabarger, Rapid City, SD, Douglas Lyle (Pamela) Christian, Freeman, SD, Delores Kay (Kevin) Ricke, Lindsay, OK and Scott Allen Christian (Deceased May 1990).

After marrying they moved to the Herman Ranch north of Draper, which he managed until 1977 before semi-retiring. During that time he farmed and raised Black Angus cattle and after semi-retiring built a home four miles north of Draper and continued to farm in SD and in later years helped farm in Nebraska.

Extended family was very important and it wasn’t uncommon for all siblings and cousins to get together at the Christian home. During retirement they enjoyed a variety of hobbies and activities of which wood working was his #1 passion, but also enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling to see all family and friends. He always loved pranks or jokes, with one being to assist his grandchildren in doubling their money by tearing their bill in half. The love he has shared for his family has been shown through the examples he has set and taught. Through this love, he has created many treasures to share, especially in his woodworking projects that will forever be cherished.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ethel (Nanny), Ed and in-laws Grace and Lyle Moore, son Scott Allen, sister Lula Belle McMillan, brother Bobby Rae Christian, sisters-in-law: Dora Lee Christian and Maxine Moore; brothers-in-law Wayne and Carl Moore, Bud McKenzie and Jerome Ahlers.

Survived by wife of 58 years, Lila Mae; five children and spouses; 16 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; brother Willard (Florence) Christian; sister Edna Mae McKenzie; brother-in-law Mack McMillan; sisters-in-law: Wilma Ahlers, Glenna Moore and Arlene Moore; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He will be deeply missed by all his “angels” in the outfield.

“Do not sit by my grave and cry, Christ is risen and so have I.”