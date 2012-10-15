Ann Marie (Schaer) Stone, 86 years of age, passed away October 1,2012, at Cherryvale, Kansas after a short illness.

A memorial service was held Friday Oct. 5, 2012 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Coffeyville, Kansas with Pastor Peckman officiating. Ann’s final resting place is at Mt. Hope Cemetery, south of Gordon, Nebraska to be close to her parents and grandparents.

Ann was born April 28, 1926 at Gordon, Nebraska to Emma and Alfred Schaer. She attended grade school in District 90 south of Gordon, graduating from Gordon High school in 1943. She earned a Normal Training Certificate while in high school which allowed her to teach after graduating. Ann taught three years in the rural Gordon area schools, one year in Maywood, NE, and a year in Edgar, NE earning enough money to attend and graduate from Wayne State College, Wayne, Nebraska in 1951 with a Bachelors of Arts in Education thus starting her career of 30 years as an elementary teacher.

In 1950, she taught a year in Toledo, Oregon, and in 1953, while teaching in Albuquerque, New Mexico, she met Kenneth Stone.

On June 6, 1954 Ann married the love of her life, Kenneth Stone. They were married 58 years living in New Mexico, Arizona, New Jersey and retiring in Cherryvale, Kansas. She loved to travel and was fortunate to visit all 50 states, 23 countries and all the continents except Antarctica.

Ann belonged to St. Paul’s Lutheran church, Coffeyville, KS, Liberty Senior Citizens, Montgomery County FCE Council and Units, Independence Garden Club and was a Telephone Pioneer Partner.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Emma Schaer, Sisters Elma Mecke, Creighton, NE, Rose Peterson Ritz, Rushville, NE, brothers Bill, Art, and Ben Schaer, Gordon, NE.

Ann is survived by her husband Kenneth, sister Mildred Stava, Rushville, NE, sister-in-law Edna Schaer, Gordon, NE, brother-in-law and wife Donald and Bev Stone, Fruita, Colorado, sister-in-law Irene Stone, Ocala, Florida and 20 nieces and nephews.