Amy Jean Danser

Amy Jean (Waddill) Danser, 90, died Tuesday, December 6, 2011, in Parker, Colo. She was born on June 22, 1921, in Gordon, Neb., to Patrick and Edna Waddill. There were six children in the family. After graduating from high school in 1939, she worked at the Waddill seed business for approximately five years. Amy Jean then moved to Washington, D.C. and worked at Doctors Hospital before moving to Denver in l944. She was head bookkeeper for Cummins Diesel and Diesel Power for 26 years. She moved to Parker in l964, and was united in marriage to Col. David F. Danser in 1971.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pat and Edna Waddill, her husband, Col. David F. Danser, sisters Ava Schow, Joella Tausan and Alice Hlava, brothers William and George Waddill, nephews Barry Tausan and Jim Waddill and step-grandson Scott Cunningham.

She is survived by nephews: Pat (Jolene) Schow, Kenny Tausan and Fred (Wendy) Hlava, nieces: Sandra Barlow, Peggie Moyer and Cheryl Hlava, step-daughter Barbara (George) Cunningham, step-grandsons Jeff and Doug Cunningham, as well as an army of great nieces and nephews and many friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, December 13, 2011, at the Parker United Methodist Church, followed by burial at Olinger Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Parker United Methodist Church, 11805 S. Pine Drive, Parker, CO 80134 or Parker Senior Center, 10675 Longs Way, Parker, CO 80138.